Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Free financial services for those attending Super Tax Day

This time of year can be taxing for many in Northeast Arkansas, that’s why one nonprofit organization is investing its time and energy.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year can be taxing for many in Northeast Arkansas, that’s why one nonprofit organization is investing its time and energy in providing financial assistance to those who need it.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas will host its Super Tax Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.

Instead of just filing taxes like in years past, UWNEA’s Director of Community Impact Heather Coats said they are offering even more financial services.

After receiving feedback from previous clinics, she said they realized they were missing an opportunity to help others after they got their taxes filed.

“We could fill in that gap for them, and if they had questions like ‘What do I do to make my credit score higher? What do I need to do if I want to buy a home or have a savings account?’” said Coats. “We thought we would provide those services in one location on the same day.”

Free financial services will include banking and notary services, legal aid, health screenings, single-care prescription services, and of course, tax filings.

Both federal and state tax returns can be filed.

For those wishing to get their taxes filed, annual household income must be $60,000 or less.

Southern Bancorp of Jonesboro will provide all financial services.

This event is grant-funded through the event’s overall sponsor, Entergy.

Regions Bank of Jonesboro is the stability sponsor.

Lunch will also be provided. Coca-Cola and Frito Lay will be donating food and drinks for those who attend the clinic.

The last day to file taxes in Arkansas is Tuesday, April 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
New Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Arkansas State hires Bryan Hodgson as new head men’s basketball coach

Latest News

This time of year can be taxing for many in Northeast Arkansas, that’s why one nonprofit...
Free financial services for those attending Super Tax Day
Over 300 high schools attend National Guard Day event.
Poplar Bluff National Guard hosts Guard Day for southeast Mo. students
The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
The Black Rock School District closed in 2014 after it had consolidated with the Walnut Ridge...
Black Rock working to save former school building