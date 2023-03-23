Free financial services for those attending Super Tax Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year can be taxing for many in Northeast Arkansas, that’s why one nonprofit organization is investing its time and energy in providing financial assistance to those who need it.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas will host its Super Tax Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.

Instead of just filing taxes like in years past, UWNEA’s Director of Community Impact Heather Coats said they are offering even more financial services.

After receiving feedback from previous clinics, she said they realized they were missing an opportunity to help others after they got their taxes filed.

“We could fill in that gap for them, and if they had questions like ‘What do I do to make my credit score higher? What do I need to do if I want to buy a home or have a savings account?’” said Coats. “We thought we would provide those services in one location on the same day.”

Free financial services will include banking and notary services, legal aid, health screenings, single-care prescription services, and of course, tax filings.

Both federal and state tax returns can be filed.

For those wishing to get their taxes filed, annual household income must be $60,000 or less.

Southern Bancorp of Jonesboro will provide all financial services.

This event is grant-funded through the event’s overall sponsor, Entergy.

Regions Bank of Jonesboro is the stability sponsor.

Lunch will also be provided. Coca-Cola and Frito Lay will be donating food and drinks for those who attend the clinic.

The last day to file taxes in Arkansas is Tuesday, April 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.