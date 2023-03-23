Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Humane Society is trying to keep 16 dogs from being euthanized. Jackson...
16 dogs will be euthanized, humane society seeks homes
Arkansas governor signs school bathroom bill into law
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
The Arkansas State Medical Board has suspended a Jonesboro doctor’s license following claims he...
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioids

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
Rare tornado near Los Angeles rips building roofs; 1 injured
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
NFL player learns about cancer diagnosis during routine physical exam
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory