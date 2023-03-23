March 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is a warm and muggy morning across Region 8 and we stay warm over the next several days. Mostly cloudy skies today across the area, but temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s. We will stay mostly dry today, but I cannot rule out as scattered shower or two.

A cold front moves into our area later today and tonight, increasing rain chances from north to south. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. There are already Flood Watches in effect for much of Region 8. The rain sticks with us through Friday.

We are also watching an increasing threat for severe weather Friday afternoon into the evening. A new MEDIUM RISK of severe weather is now out for a lot of Region 8. All modes of severe weather will be possible. When it is all said and done, we could add on 1″-3″ of rain with higher amounts in some of the storms.

This weekend looks nice as warm with temperatures in the 60s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A suspect in an early-morning shooting in Brookland has been taken into custody.

Tax season is here. Maddie Sexton has details on a free tax help event happening this weekend in Jonesboro.

A body was found Wednesday night in the Colorado woods near the abandoned car that belonged to a 17-year-old student accused of shooting two administrators at his Denver high school earlier in the day.

A Jonesboro police officer showed new residents the meaning of southern hospitality.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.