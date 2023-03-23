Energy Alert
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in an early-morning shooting in Brookland has been taken into custody.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Brookland Street around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The suspect was pulled over and taken into custody around 4:25 a.m. by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department in the area of East Highland Drive and Industrial Drive in Jonesboro.

No injuries were reported. However, the shooting did cause property damage, according to the desk sergeant.

We will provide updates to this story once we learn more information.

