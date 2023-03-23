Traffic Alert: Highway closed for emergency repairs

Energy Alert
Highway closed for emergency repairs
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation has shut down a state highway in Northeast Arkansas for emergency repairs.

ArDOT shut down State Highway 139 southeast of Rector in Clay County Thursday morning following a drain pipe failure and partial collapse.

ArDOT shut down State Highway 139 southeast of Rector in Clay County Thursday morning following a drain pipe failure and partial collapse.

According to a news release, all lanes of the highway are closed. ArDOT did not say how long the repairs would take.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

