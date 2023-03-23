Energy Alert
Weather alters Arkansas State/James Madison baseball series schedule

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecasted inclement weather on Friday in Jonesboro has resulted in an adjusted schedule for the Arkansas State baseball team’s three-game Sun Belt Conference series against James Madison.

The three-game set will consist of a doubleheader Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field beginning at 2 p.m., with the second game set to start 35 minutes after the completion of game one. Sunday’s series finale remains as-scheduled for 11 a.m.

Single-game tickets for both Friday and Saturday’s contests will be honored for Saturday’s doubleheader. A single-game ticket for Friday’s game will also be accepted for admission to Sunday’s fixture.

All three games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all three games will be carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

Any additional updates will be announced on A-State Baseball’s social media platforms.

