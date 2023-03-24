Energy Alert
2 elite basketball players ‘sweet’ on their former coach

A couple of Nettleton High School alums who have made it to the Women’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament say they have their former coach to thank.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple of Nettleton High School alums who have made it to the Women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament say they have their former coach to thank.

Jonesboro natives Dasia Young and Elauna Eaton said Coach Jason Smith is like a second father to them.

Young and the University of Utah Utes play in the third round of the NCAA tournament at 4 p.m Friday, March 24, while Eaton and the Ole Miss Rebels take their shot at the Elite 8 at 9 p.m.

Coach Smith said no matter the outcome of the games, he remains unbelievably proud.

“Just to see those kids when they were when they were young, like in elementary and junior high, to know where they’re at now, they are strong, successful young women,” he said.

Before signing on as head coach of the Greene County Tech’s girls’ basketball team last June, Smith coached at Nettleton for 16 seasons. During that time he trained both Young and Eaton.

According to the three of them, they are as close as family.

“When I have to get treatment on my back, he sends me all these places in Salt Lake City saying, ‘You need to go here,’ said Young. “He is always in my business, but I love him.”

Although it has been almost four years since Young graduated high school, and nearly three for Eaton, both athletes still keep in touch with their former coach.

