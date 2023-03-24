Energy Alert
ALDI is coming to Batesville

Grocery store chain ALDI confirmed it is opening a store in Batesville.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have been wanting to score some good deals on groceries in Batesville, you’ll soon get another option.

The store stated on its website that it will be located at 23 Eagle Mountain Boulevard.

The company stated the location is projected to open Aug. 2023.

Employee training will take place in Jonesboro prior to its opening.

You can apply by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

