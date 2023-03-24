ALDI is coming to Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have been wanting to score some good deals on groceries in Batesville, you’ll soon get another option.

Grocery store chain ALDI confirmed it is opening a store in Batesville.

The store stated on its website that it will be located at 23 Eagle Mountain Boulevard.

The company stated the location is projected to open Aug. 2023.

Employee training will take place in Jonesboro prior to its opening.

