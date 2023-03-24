Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to a report.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tewon Jeremie Anthony was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front...
Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday
Highway closed for emergency repairs
Highway back open after emergency repairs
Alcohol change is coming to Arkansas State University
According to a news release, Lewellen was the sponsor of a law that created the Minority Health...
Former Arkansas state senator dies

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Gwyneth Paltrow faces claims that a ski accident she was in caused a man lasting damage.
Missing GoPro video targeted in Gwyneth Paltrow trial
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front...
Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden visits Canada