Arkansas Education Secretary hoping to clarify LEARNS Act in virtual town hall

With many questions surrounding the recently-signed Arkansas LEARNS Act, the Department of Education Secretary is hoping a virtual town hall will answer those questions.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With many questions surrounding the recently-signed Arkansas LEARNS Act, the Department of Education Secretary is hoping a virtual town hall will answer those questions.

Content partner KARK said several districts, including the Little Rock School District, explained they were concerned about the funding aspect of the bill, including promises of giving teachers a $2,000 raise.

However, Jacob Oliva said this was “misinformation” and hopes to address it soon.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

