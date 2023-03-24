Energy Alert
Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas

The team also announced that Mikolas would serve as the opening-day starter on Thursday, March 30 against the Blue Jays.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With Steven Matz as the only member of the Cardinals’ projected starting rotation under contract beyond this season, it made sense that the team might look to make a move.

As of Friday, that move has come in the form of a contract extension for a veteran St. Louis starter.

The Cardinals announced Friday that they have agreed to a contract extension with two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Miles Mikolas will remain a Cardinal for the foreseeable future,” Cardinals’ president of baseball operations said in a team press release. “Miles stands among the top pitchers in the game today, and has continued to provide a steady presence for us both in the rotation and inside the clubhouse.”

ESPN reports the deal is for two years and worth $40 million.

Last season, Mikolas produced his second year with 200+ innings pitched since joining the Cardinals in 2018. He compiled a 3.29 ERA and earned his second-career All-Star bid.

The team also announced Friday that Mikolas would serve as the Cardinals’ opening-day starter on Thursday, March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

