Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crash with injuries, roadway blocked

Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.
Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.

Jonesboro E-911 reported the crash around 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, near the intersection of Craighead County Road 778.

Police and emergency crews have been called to the scene of a crash with injuries on Highway 135.
Police and emergency crews have been called to the scene of a crash with injuries on Highway 135.(Google Maps)

According to dispatch, one vehicle is on fire, and the roadway is blocked.

Please, use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tewon Jeremie Anthony was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front...
Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday
Highway closed for emergency repairs
Highway back open after emergency repairs
Alcohol change is coming to Arkansas State University
According to a news release, Lewellen was the sponsor of a law that created the Minority Health...
Former Arkansas state senator dies

Latest News

Highway closed for emergency repairs
Highway back open after emergency repairs
Maintenance on Bull Shoals Dam will force crews to close Highway 178.
Dam maintenance to force road closure
A Brookland street that washed out during the recent rains will be closed Thursday for repairs.
Road closed for repairs
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240