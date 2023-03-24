Crash with injuries, roadway blocked
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.
Jonesboro E-911 reported the crash around 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, near the intersection of Craighead County Road 778.
According to dispatch, one vehicle is on fire, and the roadway is blocked.
Please, use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
