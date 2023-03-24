Energy Alert
Helping keep you safe today, and planning your weekend.

Saints and Sinners alike are invited to downtown Paragould this weekend to raise money for Arkansas Children's Hospital.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to another warm morning, but we are heading into a pretty active day. A cold front is moving into Region 8, which will set the stage for heavy rain and thunderstorms. When it comes to the heavy rain, we are looking to places across the northern half of Region 8 picking up 1″-3″ of rain with higher amounts in some locations. There is a high chance of flooding across much of Region 8. This afternoon, we will have to watch for severe weather as well. Medium Risk of Severe Weather for the eastern half of Region 8 with a Low Risk in the hills. Strong winds will be the main threat, but I cannot rule out an isolated tornado. We will be here to watch it. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the 60s. Stay weather-aware today

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Multiple counties are preparing for possible flooding situations.

Major upgrades to the Randolph County E-911 system will help save lives.

Rock band and bikers team up for a local benefit.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

