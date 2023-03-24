Energy Alert
Hope House offering shelter amid weather

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jonesboro, the Hope House is making sure its doors are open rain or shine.

It is encouraging people without a home or just have nowhere to go to stop by for food, a chance to clean off, or just a way to escape the elements.

Terri James, a board member for the Sure Foundation, said there is no reason why anyone should be stuck outside.

“We don’t want anyone out in this type of weather, and we want them to know our doors are open if they need to seek shelter from the weather,” she said.

During periods of heavy rain, the Hope House wants people to know it is more than willing to let you ride out the storm and make sure you leave with warm clothes.

“We have had several individuals come in with wet clothes, so our site coordinator has been busy since eight this morning doing laundry and just making sure their things are taken care of,” she said.

James wants everyone to know that the Hope House is not just for the homeless, it is for anyone that needs a place to go.

“We are here to help not only those who don’t have a quote on quote a home, but we are here to help anybody in need. You know, everybody goes through hard times,” she said.

