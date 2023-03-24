Energy Alert
Pedestrian hit and killed

Investigators said a Doniphan man died Friday morning when a car struck him.
Investigators said a Doniphan man died Friday morning when a car struck him.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - Investigators said a Doniphan man died Friday morning when a car struck him.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 6:18 a.m. March 24 on U.S. Highway 160 west of Route JJ, about 8 miles east of Doniphan.

Billy R. Hall, 47, was crossing the roadway when a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 21-year-old Remmington S. Payne of Doniphan struck him.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced Hall dead at the scene at 6:55 a.m.

