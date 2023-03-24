Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip. (Source: Matt Brewster via WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee father and daughter shared a special moment while the two were recently out on a fishing trip.

Matt Brewster and his 9-year-old daughter, Ali, took a trip together to Florida to fish when Ali caught her first big fish all by herself.

The fishing dad shared a video of the priceless moment, showing Ali reeling in a 5-pound bass. Brewster can be seen cheering her on before they finally bring the fish onto their boat.

Ali could be heard yelling out in excitement regarding the catch as she celebrated with her dad.

“That I get to spend time with my dad,” Ali said, as she thought back to the best part of the experience.

The father-daughter duo said they planned to attend the Bassmaster Classic together over the weekend that is being held in Knoxville for the first time since 2019.

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip ahead of the Bassmaster Classic. (Source: WVLT)

Brewster said the best part about the tournament and days on the water with Ali is the fact they get to spend valuable time together.

Anglers started hitting the water Friday morning to compete in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tewon Jeremie Anthony was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front...
Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday
Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.
Crash with injuries, roadway blocked
Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a house fire on Pamela Drive.
Crews respond to house fire
Highway closed for emergency repairs
Highway back open after emergency repairs

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in a civil trial Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
County Judge Ben Wicker explained that his office is beginning to look into issues with space,...
Randolph County hoping to fix up courthouse building
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine
The living room in the Hope House where people can come if they have nowhere to go during a...
Hope House offering shelter amid weather
Basketball & baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Bryan Hodgson press conference date set, baseball hosting JMU on Saturday & Sunday