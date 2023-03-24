Randolph County hoping to fix up courthouse building

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Randolph County is looking into issues with its current courthouse building.

County Judge Ben Wicker explained that his office is beginning to look into issues with space, mold, and water problems.

“We have reached out to our insurance company, trying to get some time set up to get an adjuster here to see what we need to do,” he said. “I’ve had some other companies come in for testing as well.”

Judge Wicker said courthouse visitors are not in danger and wants to look at ways to preserve the building.

“I think everybody would love to see this courthouse stay, but we are running out of room here,” he said. “Circuit Clerk needs more room. Our County Clerk is up the hill. Our treasurer, they’re all up the hill in a different building. Room is kind of short here.”

