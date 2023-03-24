Energy Alert
Randolph County preparing for heavy rainfall

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - With heavy rain expected over the next few days, flooding is a big concern for many.

Already saturated soil could cause water levels to rise quickly, causing the Randolph County Office of Emergency Management to caution you to prepare now.

Pocahontas Fire Chief Scott Baltz said his department, among others in the county, is ready to respond to rescue calls.

“We keep personnel on standby all the time. We’re 24/7. We have the paid department, and we’ve got the other rural departments that are volunteer. They’re good to help. We call everybody in if we need them, and they call if they need us,” he said.

Baltz said where the rain falls will determine whether Pocahontas deals with flash or long-term flooding.

Either way, he’s urging the public to think when the water starts to rise.

“If you see a low water bridge and it’s got water across it, don’t cross it. We pull too many people out of those. Turn around, don’t drown. Common sense is a lot of it. You may think you can go through it, but it will wash your vehicle off if you’re not real careful,” Baltz said.

