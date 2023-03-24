Reese Robinett hits go-ahead three-run HR, #3 Arkansas beats #1 LSU in series opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (KAIT) - Reese Robinett hit his first home run of his Razorback career on Tuesday.

The freshman from Kennett hit an even bigger blast Friday in Baton Rouge. Robinett delivered a pinch-hit three-run homer in extra innings, #3 Arkansas beat #1 LSU 9-3 in game 1 of an SEC showdown. The Diamond Hogs scored 8 runs in the 10th to win their 15th straight game.

Robinett has appeared in 7 games this season. He’s hitting .385 with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

REESE ROBINETT OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/5LzO6V2Ge7 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 24, 2023

The Friday matinee was a pitchers duel early. Hunter Hollan had 7 strikeouts in 5 and 1/3 shutout innings. Hagen Smith had 8 K in relief to secure the win. LSU starter Paul Skenes struck out 12 in 7 innings.

The Razorbacks and Tigers will conclude their series with a Saturday doubleheader. They’ll face off at 1:00pm and 6:30pm at Alex Box Stadium.

