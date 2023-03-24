Rock band, bikers team up for local benefit

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 12th time since 2010, “It’s All About Hope” as the Saints and Sinners Riding Club is set to host the annual Angel Run in Downtown Paragould.

When a local seven-year-old girl suffered a stroke and was sent to the hospital over a decade ago, the riding club stepped up to raise money for her and her family to offset the cost of her medical bills. They organized the inaugural event for Hope Espinoza, but now, the yearly event benefits the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to give “hope” to others as well.

The event features a car and bike show, a silent auction, free live music all day long, and more. This year, the headliner for the event is Black Stone Cherry.

“We always try to give back any time we can,” Ben Wells, the band’s guitarist, said. “We like to do stuff like that because if we can use our platform to give back to our community or any other places, that means a lot to us. Any time we can get up there and play some rock and roll for a good cause, that’s the ultimate payoff.”

The band recently sold out Wembly OVO Arena in London. Now, they’ll be downsizing a bit to play for residents of Northeast Arkansas. In fact, it’s their first show back in the United States after a European arena tour.

“We’ve always been the band that’s happy to be on stage. It doesn’t matter the size of the audience. As long as people that are having a good time, we’re having a good time,” Wells said. “There could be five people in the audience as long as we know it’s for a great reason.”

The band will be joined by special guests the Georgia Thunderbolts.

It all kicks off at 7 a.m. with complimentary breakfast. Then, the first bikes will hit the road at 9 a.m. before traveling all across Northeast Arkansas. The ride starts at the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and will make stops in Lake City, Lorado, and other locations before finishing at the Independence Club House.

Since its inception in 2010, the event has raised nearly $120,000. Last year’s Angel Run brought in $20,000, and organizers say they would love to top that number this year. No matter the total, though, every donation goes a long way in helping children in need right here in Arkansas.

For more details on the event, including the route of the ride, you can visit their website here.

