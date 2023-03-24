WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Remembering Natalie Brooks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – March 24, 1998, was a date that changed a nation.

The Westside Middle School shooting resulted in the deaths of four students and one teacher. The lives of those families have been impacted ever since.

Among the victims was 11-year-old Natalie Brooks, who loved to be in the pool.

She also loved Jesus and was baptized two days before she died. Brooks was known for carrying her Bible to school.

You can read more about how the Westside shooting impacted the nation by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.