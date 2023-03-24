WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Remembering Paige Ann Herring
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – March 24, 1998, was a date that changed a nation.
The Westside Middle School shooting resulted in the deaths of four students and one teacher. The lives of those families have been impacted ever since.
Among the victims was 12-year-old Paige Ann Herring, who loved basketball and music.
Herring’s love for singing was so strong, she wanted to be a music teacher when she grew up.
