WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Remembering Stephanie Johnson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – March 24, 1998, was a date that changed a nation.

The Westside Middle School shooting resulted in the deaths of four students and one teacher. The lives of those families have been impacted ever since.

Among the victims was 12-year-old Stephanie Johnson. Those who knew her described her as friendly and quiet.

Johnson loved shoes and fishing, and she volunteered at the animal shelter.

