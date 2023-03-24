WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Shannon Wright’s family finds compassion for the shooters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Zane Wright sat quietly as he processed the words he prepared to speak.

It was a rainy day in mid-March 2023, a month that has always brought back painful memories.

“In years past, it has been tough,” he recalled. “I grew up with a whole lot of pain and anxiety when it comes to March. The whole month is like its own month of remembering.”

However, the past year has been different.

March 2022 changed Zane’s perspective on the month his mother was killed during the Westside Middle School shooting on March 24, 1998.

Zane’s mother, Shannon Wright, had been murdered when he was just a young boy.

One day in March of 2022, Zane found forgiveness and compassion.

“I want you to know that I forgive you, and I did,” he told KAIT′s Chris Carter as he reflected on a Facebook message he sent his mother’s killer. “I finally got to the point where, after months of wrestling with it, I had really forgiven you. I want you to know that.”

“It’s kind of like the first year of forgiveness,” he said, reflecting on how he had grown up with so much anxiety and self-doubt. “But in a lot of different ways, it molded me into someone who can be empathetic. Who can be compassionate.”

Zane also knew that if his mother’s shooter, Andrew Golden, who changed his name to Drew Grant, was still alive, he would have forgiven him too. Zane believes that God loves everyone, even those who have committed unspeakable acts.

“God loves you. If you’re struggling, talk to somebody,” he said.

Zane grew up without his mother, but he never forgot her kindness and bravery.

“Just the fact that she was who she was and did what she did was one of the reasons why I got into coaching and teaching in the first place,” he said.

One of the things that gave him comfort was knowing that his mother had saved a girl’s life before she died. Zane had talked to the girl before. It was one of the reasons why he had gotten into teaching and coaching in the first place.

Wright was the only teacher killed in the shooting. Wright’s husband, Mitch Wright, was left to raise their only son alone.

Mitch had always thought of himself as a tough guy, but he had never felt more vulnerable than he did in March 1998.

“We knew she wasn’t going to make it,” he said, recalling the moment doctors gave him the grim news.

Memories of the day Shannon was killed come flooding back easily. Mitch remembered trying to shield Zane from the truth.

“I put him down, and he is running through the house looking for his mom,” Mitch recalled. “I am 32 years old. I am a man. I am supposed to be tough, and I am crying like a baby.”

Despite the pain, Mitch couldn’t help but smile when he talked about Shannon 25 years later.

“She was very dark-headed, but she was blonde,” he said while chuckling. “I mean that in a very sweet way.”

Shannon had always been the calm in Mitch’s life.

“She was just easy-going, just fun to be around,” he said, remembering how she had brought joy into every room she entered.

While Mitch tried to be strong on the day of the shooting, as he looks back on the day, he realized Shannon was the strong one.

“I think Shannon just reacted,” Mitch said, thinking back to how she had reportedly shielded a student from gunfire. “She loved those kids.”

Mitch tried his best to keep going, but some days were harder than others.

“Some days, you just get up and try and go on,” he said. “That was early on, and, not going to lie, I still deal with some of that today.”

Mitch knew that he would never fully recover from the loss of Shannon, but he found comfort in remembering her love and light.

Shannon had left a mark on his life, and he would always cherish the memories they had shared together.

