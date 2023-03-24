WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Varner sister remembers Brittany’s death 25 years later

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day of chaos and confusion for Brandi Varner as she watched first responders rush to Westside Middle School, where her little sister Brittany attended classes.

Moments after the lockdown was lifted back on March 24, 1998, Brandi was picked up from the school and taken to the hospital, where she learned her sister had been shot.

“They were like, ‘She’s here. She was in surgery. She’s in recovery now. You’re going to get to see her,’” Brandi remembered.

She and her mother waited for a doctor to talk to them about Brittany’s condition, but when the doctor began to speak, they heard the news they were not expecting.

“Then he said, ‘I’m sorry, we just couldn’t save her.’ That was when obviously, mom, she started crying,” she said

Brittany Varner was 11 years old when she died.

Within minutes, the Varner family went from thinking Brittany was alive to being told she was dead, then viewing her body.

“I remember mom walked over to the bed where she was at, and I remember as soon as I saw her, I just fell on the floor,” Brandi said.

The Westside tragedy made headlines across the globe, and the pain of a family was felt by everyone.

“Like my sister had died, and we were trying to deal with that, but there was obviously, it was national news, and so many people were curious and wanted to know,” Brandi said.

Following her sister’s death, members of the media followed the Varner family everywhere they went.

On the day of the funeral, Brandi remembered the lines of cameras. On the way to the cemetery, she recalled a media member stopped the procession for a photo.

“They were literally lined up on the side of the road, and one jumps out in front of the hearse to get a picture of the hearse,” she said. “Not only that, they were offering people money to get a picture of her in her casket.”

Brandi said she still thinks of Brittany daily, adding she would never forget that day 25 years ago.

