Highways closed due to flooding
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.
The following highways are closed in the region as of Friday, March 24:
Jackson County
- Highway 37
- Highway 226
- Highway 224
Sharp County
- Highway 175
For Missouri, the following highways are closed:
Howell County
- MO-142
Ripley County
- Route K
Ripley County
- Route NN
You can find the latest closures in Arkansas by clicking here. For Missouri, click here.
