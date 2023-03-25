Highways closed due to flooding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.

The following highways are closed in the region as of Friday, March 24:

Jackson County

Highway 37

Highway 226

Highway 224

Sharp County

Highway 175

For Missouri, the following highways are closed:

Howell County

MO-142

Ripley County

Route K

Ripley County

Route NN

You can find the latest closures in Arkansas by clicking here. For Missouri, click here.

