Highways closed due to flooding

With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.

The following highways are closed in the region as of Friday, March 24:

Jackson County

  • Highway 37
  • Highway 226
  • Highway 224

Sharp County

  • Highway 175

For Missouri, the following highways are closed:

Howell County

  • MO-142

Ripley County

  • Route K

Ripley County

  • Route NN

You can find the latest closures in Arkansas by clicking here. For Missouri, click here.

