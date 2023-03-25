New police chief appointed in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new police chief is in town for Osceola.

On Thursday, March 24, Mayor Joe Harris announced William Foster will act as the city’s police chief.

According to a news release, Foster had been in the law enforcement field for 30 years, 26 of them being in service of the Osceola Police Department.

Foster retired from the department in 2020 but returned in 2023 as a part-time Code Enforcement Officer.

Foster and his family have been a part of the Osceola community for many years, the city said.

