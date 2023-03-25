Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

REPORT: Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined in February

On Friday, March 24, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced the state's...
On Friday, March 24, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in February.(Gray Media)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - On Friday, March 24, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, announced Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.4% in January to 3.2% in February.

Rising to 3.6% in February, the United States’ jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month.

Arkansas Civilian Labor Force Summary

In February, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 87.

There were 3,051 more employed compared to January and 2,964 fewer unemployed, bringing down the unemployment rate to 3.2%.

The labor force participation rate remained stable at 57.4% between January and February.

Compared to February 2022, there are 9,172 additional employed Arkansans.

The unemployment rate is unchanged over the year, with a slight 274 more unemployed in the State.

Arkansas’ labor force participation rate is down one-tenth of a percentage point, from 57.5% in February 2022.

Arkansas Nonfarm Payroll Job Summary

In February, Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 3,100 to a total of 1,347,900.

Jobs in Government rose 2,400, due largely to seasonal gains in state government-educational services (+2,200).

Leisure and Hospitality added 1,800 jobs, mostly in food services (+1,300).

Jobs in Financial Services declined by 1,200, due largely to losses in finance and insurance (-900).

Compared to February 2022, nonfarm payroll jobs are up 29,500.

The largest gains were in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+7,200), Private Education and Health Services (+6,700), Leisure and Hospitality (+5,200), Construction (+3,400), and Manufacturing (+3,300).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tewon Jeremie Anthony was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding are all possible Friday as an approaching cold front...
Flooding rains, strong winds, possible tornadoes expected Friday
Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash with injuries on Highway 351.
Crash with injuries, roadway blocked
Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a house fire on Pamela Drive.
Crews respond to house fire
Highway closed for emergency repairs
Highway back open after emergency repairs

Latest News

Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.
Highways closed due to flooding
Tewon Jeremie Anthony was arrested on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,...
Suspect in drive-by shooting taken into custody
On Thursday, March 24, Mayor Joe Harris announced William Foster will act as the city’s police...
New police chief appointed in Osceola