WESTSIDE TRAGEDY: Remembering the terror unleashed in seconds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To fathom the magnitude of what happened on the day of the shooting at Westside Middle School is to understand how quickly everything happened.

It only took seconds for this tragedy to unfold, and years for ripple effects to still be felt.

A beautiful Spring day in Arkansas gave no indication of the sheer terror about to grip the small school campus northwest of Jonesboro.

It was the second day back for students and teachers after Spring Break.

11-year-old Andrew Golden pulled the fire alarm at approximately 12:30 p.m. and then ran to a wooded area behind the school where 13-year-old Mitchell Johnson had an arsenal of guns

“Then we started hearing these big ‘ol loud sounds,” one of the shooting victims said.

As students filed out, the pair opened fire.

“We came outside and all of a sudden there was shooting,” another student remembers.

Students were confused, as they thought the first shots were fireworks.

They saw classmates hit and began to run. Doors locked behind them.

Construction and mud made their escape route worse.

To get away, they had to run, with no cover, through the hail of gunfire.

“Do you know if there is only one shot?” a 911 dispatcher asked.

“No,” a crying voice said. “There is several.”

Law enforcement located the shooters and secured the scene.

Every ambulance in the Jonesboro area was on its way to Westside Middle School.

By 12:45 p.m., an emergency alert went out at St. Bernards.

Doctors, nurses, and staff began assembling at the ER. The message to all of them: “This is not a drill.”

“There was one dead on arrival. One died in the Emergency Room. One died in the operating room,” Dr. Richard Beaton, ER physician said.

Teacher Shannon Wright died in surgery after being shot in the abdomen.

At the same time, a candlelight vigil was being held on the Arkansas State University campus, and Jonesboro had every national news organization on its doorstep.

“There were 15 satellite trucks in the school parking lot,” a Little Rock reporter said in disbelief.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.