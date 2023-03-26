Bike club hosts annual event to raise funds for children

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Saints and Sinner’s Bike Club held its annual Angel Run in Paragould on Saturday.

This year marked 13 years of the annual bike run. It started in 2010 with members of the club who knew the family of a girl who was sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after she suffered a stroke.

The club decided to raise money for the family by starting the Angel Run and decided to keep raising money every year after for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Vice President Taylor “Rolo” Rouleau said several clubs in Northeast Arkansas participate.

“It’s not just the Saints and Sinner’s Angel Run, it’s Northeast Arkansas, it’s all the clubs, it’s this whole biking community that helps put this together and helps put this on,” he said.

Rouleau said the run brought about 200 bikers. They went on an 80 to 90 mile run and returned to Paragould.

The event brought more than bikers to downtown Paragould. The event had live music, vendors, and even a car show.

Rouleau said the city’s A & P Commission wanted to help bring the community together.

“They grant us a portion of the money to put the event on, to get the bands going, so it if wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to make the event as big as it is,” he said.

