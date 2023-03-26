Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

He’s here: Jordan Walker earns spot on Cardinals’ Opening Day roster

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ever since his scorching hot start to spring put top prospect Jordan Walker in position to break camp when the Cardinals head north from Jupiter in a matter of days, Cardinals fans have been waiting for confirmation.

The first-round pick who has thrived at every level of baseball competition he’s ever experienced hasn’t played a game in Triple-A, but his performance this spring has turned heads throughout an organization that already believed he had a chance to be special.

Though a recent cold spell in Grapefruit League play may have inspired some doubt as to whether the Cardinals would indeed go forward with the 20-year-old phenom on the Opening Day roster, John Mozeliak put the questions to rest on Saturday night.

Multiple reports from Florida state that Mozeliak has confirmed it: Walker has made the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster.

Drafted by the Cardinals out of high school in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Walker put together a .306 batting average and .898 OPS last season in Double-A Springfield, his highest level to date in professional baseball. In the Grapefruit League this spring, Walker--who turns 21 in May--compiled an .816 OPS with three home runs in 63 at-bats.

Originally a third baseman, Walker shifted to the outfield defensively after last summer’s trade deadline.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.
Highways closed due to flooding
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Region 8 News revisits the Jonesboro Westside school shooting 25 years later.
Westside Tragedy: 25 Years Later
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
Lane closure
Update: Lanes reopened after trailer lost load

Latest News

Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas
Cardinals Insider is a weekly program on all things St. Louis baseball.
2023 season premiere of Cardinals Insider airs Saturday on KAIT-ABC
U.S. pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) attempts to throw out Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne at first...
Cardinals’ Wainwright to begin season on injured list with groin strain