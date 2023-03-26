Energy Alert
Missouri deer hunters donate over 200k pounds of venison to state program

Deer hunting
Deer hunting(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Conservation officials say thousands of Missouri deer hunters have donated 235,169 pounds of venison to a state program this past deer season.

The program, Share the Harvest, helps feed hungry Missourians. The Missouri Department of Conservation says since the start of the program in 1992, it has provided nearly 5 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians.

The donated deer meat goes to food banks and food pantries across Missouri.

“Hunters started Share the Harvest more than 30 years ago because they saw a need in their communities,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “And hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need. We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible.”

Hunters also donated 4,936 whole deer to the program this past deer season.

Conservation Federation of Missouri Executive Director Tyler Schwartze added, “The donated venison stays in the local areas where the deer were harvested, so it truly is helping out neighbors in need. We greatly appreciate all the citizens of this great state that have made this possible over the past three decades.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

