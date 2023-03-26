Multiple people shot in overnight shooting

STEELE, MO. (KAIT) - Multiple people are being treated for injuries after an overnight shooting.

According to a news release, officers with the Steele Police Department responded to Cobblestone Apartments for a shooting late Saturday night.

When officers arrived, multiple people were shot. The Department did not specify the number of victims.

All the victims are being treated for injuries from the shooting.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri Highway Patrol are assisting in this on going shooting investigation.

This article will be updated with more information as it is available.

