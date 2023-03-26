Organizations host one stop shop for tax filers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents filed their taxes for free on Super Tax Day Saturday in Jonesboro.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas held Super Tax Day at St. Bernards Auditorium. The organization partnered with Southern Bancorp, who brought tax preparers to help people file their income taxes.

“It’s the biggest lump sum of money people get and instead they’re paying $600 to get their taxes done then we just look at it as wealth building and it builds relationships with the community,” Mindy Maupin, credit counselor with Southern Bancorp said.

Maupin said the money people save also helps the community they live in as they spend that money at local businesses, rather than paying a tax preparer.

For years, United Way has provided a day where people could file taxes for free, they decided to go bigger this year.

“We decided that we needed that piece that was missing after the taxes, so it’s the financial stability piece which is one of the three pillars of United Way,” Heather Coats, director of community impact at United Way said.

While people waited to file their taxes bankers, medical professionals, and even legal aid were available as a resource during the Super Tax Day even.

People were able to ask professionals questions about mortgages, health screenings, and the creation of a will.

“People need some help and so having the ability to get you taxes filed for free and then meet people in the financial world and ask them questions that maybe you don’t want to go to a bank and ask because you don’t know what to ask, so it’s kind of a one-stop shop here,” she said.

Despite the fact many banks and legal offices are closed on Saturdays, several made a stop at Super Tax Saturday, something Coats was happy about.

“The whole thing about Jonesboro and Craighead County is that they love their community and so it wasn’t difficult to get these people and the vendors to come out today and support the community because that’s what we do here,” she said.

Those who still want to file taxes for free can stop at Southern Bancorp on E. Highland Drive on Tuesdays or Thursdays through April 18.

The deadline to file income taxes is April 18.

