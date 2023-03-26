Energy Alert
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster

Busch Stadium.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced who they anticipate will be part of the 2023 Opening Day roster.

Three first-time Cardinals are anticipated to be on the team’s Opening Day roster, with All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and 2020 1st-round draft selection rookie Jordan Walker among those making their Cardinals debuts.

The Cardinals anticipate the following 26-player Opening Day roster, but it will not become official until Thursday, March 30:

  • PITCHERS (13): Jack Flaherty-RHP, Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP, Steven Matz-LHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Jordan Montgomery-LHP, Packy Naughton-LHP, Andre Pallante-RHP, Chris Stratton-RHP, Zack Thompson-LHP, Drew VerHagen-RHP, and Jake Woodford-RHP.
  • CATCHERS (2): Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner.
  • INFIELDERS (6): Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Taylor Motter.
  • OUTFIELDERS (5): Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker.
  • INJURED LIST (3): Paul DeJong-INF, Wilking Rodríguez-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

