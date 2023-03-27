Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Multiple people shot in overnight shooting
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
Highways closed due to flooding
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
Lane closure
Update: Lanes reopened after trailer lost load

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents