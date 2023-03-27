Arkansas’ season ends in WNIT Great 8

The Arkansas women’s basketball team’s (24-13) season came to an end in the Postseason WNIT Great 8, as the Razorbacks fell to Kansas (23-11), 78-64. Arkansas was down by as many as 21 points but clawed back to make it an eight-point game with under a minute to go in the third quarter. The Razorbacks outscored the Jayhawks 31-22 in third quarter but could not close in deeper on the lead. Makayla Daniels led Arkansas with 21 points as one of four Razorbacks in double figures. With an 139-day season, the longest in program history, the Razorbacks finish the season with 24 wins.

Arkansas came up empty on their first two possessions, as Kansas jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Chrissy Carr knocked down a midrange jumper to get the Razorbacks on the board. The Razorbacks went cold, going 0-for-6 from the field and not scoring for five minutes, as the Jayhawks went on a 10-0 run. Arkansas called a timeout, trailing 15-2 with 3:47 left in the frame. Makayla Daniels came up with an and-1 to end the Razorbacks’ drought and continued to score with a 3-pointer and layup to go on a 10-0 run herself. Just before the end of the quarter, Daniels delivered a layup and got fouled in the process. She missed the free throw, as Arkansas trailed 20-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Razorbacks fell in another scoring drought to begin the second quarter, going into the media timeout taken at 3:53 without scoring a basket. This allowed the Jayhawks to go on a 10-0 run, leading 30-12 with less than four minutes left in the quarter. Coming off the bench, Jersey Wolfenbager delivered Arkansas’ first score of the quarter with a layup off a dish from Erynn Barnum, but Kansas answered on their next possessions with a 3-pointer to take a 21-point lead, their largest of the game. Barnum came up with an and-1, but Kansas continued to catch fire from deep with their fourth triple of the game. Arkansas went 0-for-5 from the field to end the half, behind 38-19.

Barnum got the Razorbacks on the board first in the second half with a tough layup, but Arkansas could not find a stop on the other end, as Kansas responded with a layup. Carr drained a 3-pointer, but the Jayhawks went on a 4-0 run. Daniels delivered a 3-pointer off a second-chance opportunity and Samara Spencer came up with a layup, as Arkansas cut the deficit to 13. As Arkansas went on a 7-0 run, Kansas took a timeout, while the Razorbacks clawed their way back in, down 44-33 with 6:07 remaining in the quarter. Arkansas got called for a tough foul on a 3-pointer, but Spencer answered with a layup. Daniels logged her third 3-pointer of the game with the Razorbacks trailing 49-38. Kansas went on another 4-0 run, but Daniels had a response with a jumper to help Arkansas go 8-of-9 from the field during a stretch late in the quarter. A Spencer layup cut the Jayhawk lead to single digits at eight, but Kansas got a layup with five seconds left in the frame. Arkansas outscored Kansas 31-22 in the third quarter, while the Jayhawks owned a 60-50 edge going into the fourth quarter.

Kansas opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, forcing Arkansas to call a timeout, down 67-50, with 7:53 left in the game. Saylor Poffenbarger registered Arkansas’ first points of the quarter off an and-1 out of the timeout, but Kansas answered with a layup. Carr brought the energy with an and-1 and Daniels registered a 3-pointer to climb the Razorbacks back to a 10-point deficit, down 72-62 with 4:08 left in the game. Spencer then made a layup to cut the deficit to nine with less than three minutes remaining, while Kansas could not score a field goal for six minutes. That was the closet Arkansas would get to the lead, as Kansas made big stops down the stretch. Arkansas fell, 78-64 in their final game of the season at the WNIT Great 8.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels recorded her second consecutive 20-point game, leading Arkansas with 21 points off 8-of-13 shooting from the field. She is now in the top 10 for career scoring with 1,463 points

Barnum registered 13 points, while going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. She finished just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds, while also adding two assists and one block

Spencer delivered 12 points and four rebounds

Carr recorded 10 points in her final collegiate basketball game

Poffenbarger finished the season with 255 rebounds after pulling down six on the day. Those 255 rebounds is the second most in an individual season by a Razorback

Emrie Ellis pulled down four rebounds and Wolfenbarger had five points and three boards off the bench

Arkansas went 4-of-4 from 3-point land in the third quarter, finishing the day with seven triples

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.