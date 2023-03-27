Energy Alert
Brookland schools looking to expand amid student growth

Superintendent Brett Bunch knows the district is already a little tight when it comes to space.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland School District is one of the fastest-growing districts in the state, and as its student population continues to grow, staff are looking at ways to expand.

Along with the lack of land, Brookland schools have struggled with traffic concerns for some time, which leaders do not want to make worse.

“If we tried to build close to our middle school, we felt like it would increase our traffic into that specific area,” Bunch said.

The search for new spaces comes as Brookland is getting ready to graduate their last class of fewer than 200 students.

Bunch explained the most significant increase is in their elementary school, and he knows the clock is ticking to get more space.

“We can make it for about the next two to three years with the facilities we currently have, but with the growth we are experiencing and the growth we are going to see from this new LEARNS bill being put in, we will see an increase higher than what we have seen in the past,” he said.

The district will look for space on either side of Highway 49, but it will be away from their current campuses. Bunch said they already have a couple of ideas.

“A lot of places are moving to either elementary or intermediate school as a neighborhood school, and we felt like we have some big neighborhoods that could really benefit our kids in those areas and move traffic away from that one spot,” he said.

Bunch added they really want to avoid having too many kids in the classroom, saying once you get up to around 28 kids, it becomes a challenge for teachers to give the same education.

