Bryan Hodgson will be introduced as A-State basketball coach Monday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a new leader of the hardwood pack.

Arkansas State has hired Bryan Hodgson as their new head men’s basketball coach. Stadium and AStateNation were first to report the details. An introductory press conference will be held Monday at 11:30am. It’s open to the public, the press conference will be held at the auditorium of the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. It’s located at the north end zone at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Hodgson will make $10,000 more than previous head coach Mike Balado, signing a 5-year deal worth $385,000 per season, with several incentives. He will earn bonuses if the team wins the regular season conference championship, makes the NCAA Tournament or the NIT. He also has several bonuses listed for selling over 3,000 season ticket packages, academic success, being ranked in the Top 25, among others.

Hodgson is in his 4th season as Alabama assistant coach, the 31-5 Crimson Tide is the overall #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Hodgson will stay on Nate Oats’ coaching staff until the end of the season. Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly is thrilled that Hodgson gets a D1 opportunity. “I’m so happy for coach,” Quinerly said in a Thursday press conference. “That’s who recruited me when I decided to transfer from Villanova. I’m super happy for him. Since he’s gotten to Alabama, he’s brought great players in. Obviously we’ve been winning a lot more. And I couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton is more than familiar with Hodgson, Purinton was the Alabama deputy athletic director before coming to Jonesboro. He said the following in a statement:

“Following a national search, which attracted many highly-qualified candidates across the country, we are excited to announce Bryan Hodgson as our head men’s basketball coach. We visited with a variety of outstanding coaches from multiple levels, but we ultimately identified Bryan as the perfect fit for our program and community. He possesses well-rounded experience with a successful coaching and recruiting background. Bryan has also been very involved with all operational aspects of collegiate programs while working his way from a junior college coach to the highest level of Division I. I had the opportunity to work with him at Alabama and get to know him as a coach and person. He is a strong communicator who cares deeply about his student-athletes and puts them in the best position to succeed on the court and in the classroom. He has a great vision for Arkansas State basketball and the blueprint to carry it out in order to elevate our program to new heights. I’m confident he will build a winning culture, and we look forward to his leadership as our head men’s basketball coach.”

Hodgson added that he is “grateful and honored” to be named head coach: “I am both thrilled and honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State. I want to thank Jeff Purinton, Dr. Welch and Dr. Shields for this fantastic opportunity and entrusting me to lead this program. I’m looking forward to working with the outstanding administration, coaches and student-athletes at Arkansas State, as well as being very involved in the Jonesboro community. Along with my staff and our players, we will work tirelessly to build the success, profile and brand of A-State Basketball.We will strive to not only put a winning product on the floor that our fans will enjoy watching, but also handle our business off the court and in the classroom in a manner that makes everyone proud. There is no doubt that we have the potential for greatness here at A-State, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Today is a special day! I am grateful and honored to lead @AStateMB as Head Coach! Thank you to @JeffPurinton, President @chucklwelch Chancellor @ShieldsTodd and the Board of Trustees for trusting me to lead this program! #WolvesUp https://t.co/sti2O7G79Z — Bryan Hodgson (@UACoachBryan) March 22, 2023

Hodgson brings SEC, mid-major, and JUCO experience to Jonesboro. He had assistant coach stops at Buffalo (2015-19), Midland (TX) College (2014-15), and Jamestown Community College (2010-2013). The New York native has garnered national recognition for bringing in talent, Hodgson is currently ranked #10 on 247Sports list of top recruiters, a list he finished second on in 2022 and sixth in 2020. The Athletic profiled him in 2019 as an up-and-coming coach.

He also served as general manager of Blue Collar U for several summers in The Basketball Tournament. They reached the semifinals in 2021 and won the championship in 2022.

The Red Wolves are the 2nd Sun Belt school this offseason to hire a Crimson Tide assistant to lead their basketball program. Georgia Southern hired Charlie Henry earlier this month.

Additional details:

If Hodgson resigns or leaves to take another position during his A-State tenure, the following amounts will be paid to the Red Wolves Foundation:

If he leaves during Year 1: $1.25 million

Year 2: $750,000

Year 3: $300,000

Year 4: $200,000

Year 5: $0

If Hodgson is fired, the buyout details are as follows:

Year 1-3 of contract: “unpaid and remaining Guaranteed Compensation for the remainder of the contract term”

Year 4: A-State will pay the “remaining amount owed... subject to your duty to mitigate by finding comparable other employment” and $200,000 “will not be subject to any mitigation obligation”

Year 5: A-State will pay the “remaining amount owed... subject to your duty to mitigate.”

Bonus breakdown:

$5,000 if A-State makes the Top 25 in either the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll (paid once per season).

$5,000 if A-State beats a ranked opponent.

$5,000 if A-State finishes a season inside the NET top 60.

$5,000 if at least 3,000 season tickets are sold in a season.

$5,000 per year that A-State’s Academic Performance Rate (APR) is at 980 or above.

$10,000 if A-State wins the regular season conference title but misses the NCAA Tournament.

$10,000 if Hodgson is named the conference coach of the year (including if the award is shared).

$12,000 if A-State makes the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), with a $5,000 bonus with each win in the event.

$20,000 if A-State makes the NCAA Tournament without winning the regular season conference championship.

$25,000 if Hodgson is named National Coach of the Year (including if the award is shared).

$25,000 if A-State wins the regular season conference title and makes the NCAA Tournament. He will earn an additional $25,000 per NCAA Tournament win.

$385,000 if Arkansas State makes and wins the NCAA Tournament.

The initial terms of agreement can be found here.

