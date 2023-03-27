Car crashes into apartment building following chase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Memphis man has been arrested following a chase that led to him crashing into a local apartment building.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, Brian Ellis, 41, of Memphis, is facing charges of fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing governmental operations, and criminal mischief after leading police on a high-speed chase through the city and eventually crashing into the Home Sweet Home Apartment building in the 200 block of Geet Street.

Police said Ellis initially gave the name Carlos Sanderson when he was first confronted at the intersection of Huntington and Church Streets in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once officers learned Carlos Sanderson didn’t exist, they confronted Ellis and asked him to step out of his car. Ellis then apparently put the car into drive and sped away on Huntington Street, almost hitting the two officers at the stop.

Records show that Ellis’s car was eventually found at Home Sweet Home Apartments, where he had struck a parked car and the building, causing over $10,000 worth of damage. Ellis himself was found nearby, hiding in the corner of the apartment building.

Police said he gave a false name because he had two felony warrants out of Tennessee. What those two warrants were for is currently unknown.

An incident report shows that Alfaro Antonia Zamora, a 24-year-old woman also from Memphis, was arrested at the scene as well, but police have not shared why she was arrested.

