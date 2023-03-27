Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community raises money to buy homeless veteran a home

camper
camper(kait)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Home sweet home.

With the community’s help, a homeless veteran now has a place to call home.

Korean War veteran Carl Grindstaff has lived in his truck for two years. Brenna Vannada heard his story and asked the community to help raise money. Thousands of dollars were raised for Gridstaff.

“It was sharing, it was praying, you know. It was just all the little things that we were able to make this happen,” said Vannada.

After a Sunday morning church service $5,000 was given to Gridstaff to get a camper.

In total, $8,000 was raised. Vannada said all the money went towards a camper, rent for Gridstaff to park the camper at an RV park, registration, and insurance.

“It’s been my dream come true! I don’t have to worry about a place to stay, you know. I don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” said Grindstaff.

Grindstaff said his next step is to give back to the community that helped him and find a permanent place to stay.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With heavy rains hitting Region 8, some state highways are being closed.
Highways closed due to flooding
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
Region 8 News revisits the Jonesboro Westside school shooting 25 years later.
Westside Tragedy: 25 Years Later
Lane closure
Update: Lanes reopened after trailer lost load

Latest News

Divine Intervention expanded to a new location to help more people.
Divine Intervention expands to reach more people
Residents filed their taxes for free on Super Tax Day on Saturday. United Way of Northeast...
Organizations host one stop shop for tax filers
The Saints and Sinner’s Bike Club held its Angel Run in Paragould on Saturday.
Bike club hosts annual event to raise funds for children
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues