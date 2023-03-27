Community raises money to buy homeless veteran a home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Home sweet home.

With the community’s help, a homeless veteran now has a place to call home.

Korean War veteran Carl Grindstaff has lived in his truck for two years. Brenna Vannada heard his story and asked the community to help raise money. Thousands of dollars were raised for Gridstaff.

“It was sharing, it was praying, you know. It was just all the little things that we were able to make this happen,” said Vannada.

After a Sunday morning church service $5,000 was given to Gridstaff to get a camper.

In total, $8,000 was raised. Vannada said all the money went towards a camper, rent for Gridstaff to park the camper at an RV park, registration, and insurance.

“It’s been my dream come true! I don’t have to worry about a place to stay, you know. I don’t have to worry about anything anymore,” said Grindstaff.

Grindstaff said his next step is to give back to the community that helped him and find a permanent place to stay.

