Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:57 p.m. Friday, March 24, on Waverly Road in Crittenden County.

Othanier Johnson of Crawfordsville was northbound when his 2000 Ford Ranger ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary report, it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

