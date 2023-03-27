Jackson County levees “holding up good” after recent rain

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After heavy rain on Friday, March 24, Jackson County residents might have been taken back to 2019, when the Mayberry White River Levee caused evacuations over flooding.

Judge Jeff Phillips said after that year, he hopes the levee is in good condition.

“The levee commission actually went in and repaired that levee with dirt pans. I went out there after they got it completed. It looked wider and very good,” he said.

On Monday, March 27, certain roads in Jackson County remain flooded or even threatened by additional water.

Judge Phillips said levees across the county are doing their jobs.

“As far as I know at this moment, it’s holding up good. I haven’t got any reports of any issue with it. As of right now, I’m cautious, but I’m not predicting anything major happening,” he said.

Judge Phillips explained crews are keeping their eyes open for spots that could cause trouble.

“The levees are long, so you can’t get everywhere, but the spots that you know that have had issues before, people are watching those. Even in Jacksonport, in Newport, and the White River Mayberry levee,” he said.

Judge Phillips stressed when the waters are high, it is better to play it safe when approaching a flooded road.

“If you come across running water, turn around and go the other way and find a different route,” he advised. “You don’t want to be swept off into anything and potentially lose your life over it.”

