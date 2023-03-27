JHS & Razorback alum Austin Cook finishes T13 at Corales Puntacana Championship

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (KAIT) - Austin Cook recorded his best finish on the PGA Tour this season.

The JHS & Arkansas alum shot 67 on Sunday in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship. Cook was -12 overall & finished tied for 13th. He had 6 birdies, 11 pars, & 1 bogey on the scorecard.

Cook missed his last four cuts entering the event in the Dominican Republic. It’s his first top 15 result since June 2022 (T13 - RBC Canadian Open). Cook moves up to 140th in the FedExCup standings. The top 70 at the end of the regular season head to Memphis. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Playoffs.

