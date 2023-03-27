Man drives around road closed signs, gets stranded in water

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man in Independence County was saved from flood waters by local law enforcement Monday.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said a man was trapped in a truck on Highway 37 near Elgin Bottoms along Black River on March 27.

Stephens said the river was currently out of its banks, and the man who was trapped had to drive around three “road closed” signs before getting stranded.

Jackson County Sheriff Russell Brinsfield said his office was assisting with the truck rescue. He told Region 8 News that the man was out of danger and safe.

