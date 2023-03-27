Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man drives around road closed signs, gets stranded in water

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said a man was trapped in a truck on Highway 37 near...
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said a man was trapped in a truck on Highway 37 near Elgin Bottoms along Black River on March 27.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A man in Independence County was saved from flood waters by local law enforcement Monday.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said a man was trapped in a truck on Highway 37 near Elgin Bottoms along Black River on March 27.

Stephens said the river was currently out of its banks, and the man who was trapped had to drive around three “road closed” signs before getting stranded.

Jackson County Sheriff Russell Brinsfield said his office was assisting with the truck rescue. He told Region 8 News that the man was out of danger and safe.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Multiple people shot in overnight shooting
Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
Highways closed due to flooding
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

The city is looking at remodeling the power plant building into a type of event space paired...
New event space in Greene County could be coming soon
Jackson County levees “holding up good” after recent rain
Superintendent Brett Bunch knows the district is already a little tight when it comes to space.
Brookland schools looking to expand amid student growth
Senate Bill 476 would create a fund in the Arkansas Department of Agriculture that would pay...
Senate bill to create scholarship for potential Arkansas veterinarians
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said after the 2019 problems, he hopes the levee is fixed.
Jackson County levees “holding up good” after recent rain