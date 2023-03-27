March 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A dry cold front moved through last night and shifted the wind. That is bringing in some slightly cooler air to begin the week. Temperatures today will be around 60°.

We stay dry and cool through the mid-week, but by Thursday we start to warm up again. Sunny to mostly sunny skies should also stick with us through Thursday.

Friday, our next storm system moves in and we will have to watch for another round of severe weather. It is still a few days out, so we will watch it. In addition, rivers are rising from last week’s rain. We are keeping an eye on them.

News Headlines

We’ll take you live to Mississippi where recovery efforts are underway after deadly storms. We’ll tell you how you can help those in need.

Mississippi still working to recover after fatal storm (Action News 5)

With heavy rains hitting Region 8 last week, some state highways are closed due to high water.

Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

Arkansas State’s new head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson will be introduced at a press conference Monday, March 27th at 11:30am. It’s open to the public, the press conference will be held at the auditorium of the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. You can watch the press conference on on KAIT8.com and on the Region 8 news app.

A lawmaker in the Arkansas House recently filed a bill to help Arkansans who have been diagnosed with cancer.

