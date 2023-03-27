Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New event space in Greene County could be coming soon

The city is looking at remodeling the power plant building into a type of event space paired...
The city is looking at remodeling the power plant building into a type of event space paired with the recently renovated farmer’s market.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is looking to make a new addition to downtown to help attract more people.

The city is looking at remodeling the power plant building into a type of event space paired with the recently renovated farmer’s market.

It would create multiple spaces downtown that Mayor Josh Agee says would really help the economy.

“The way that you recruit people is by quality of life, and what we want to do is make sure Paragould is attractive on all fronts, so we are looking at that area to be a potential driver for economic development,” he said.

The project has not been officially announced yet, as the city is working to get the best price possible before making a solid commitment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Multiple people shot in overnight shooting
Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
Arkansas Medicaid enrollment is up over 23% since March 2020, according to the Arkansas...
What to look out for as Medicaid renewal process continues
Highways closed due to flooding
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Jackson County levees “holding up good” after recent rain
Superintendent Brett Bunch knows the district is already a little tight when it comes to space.
Brookland schools looking to expand amid student growth
Senate Bill 476 would create a fund in the Arkansas Department of Agriculture that would pay...
Senate bill to create scholarship for potential Arkansas veterinarians
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips said after the 2019 problems, he hopes the levee is fixed.
Jackson County levees “holding up good” after recent rain