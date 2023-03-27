New event space in Greene County could be coming soon

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is looking to make a new addition to downtown to help attract more people.

The city is looking at remodeling the power plant building into a type of event space paired with the recently renovated farmer’s market.

It would create multiple spaces downtown that Mayor Josh Agee says would really help the economy.

“The way that you recruit people is by quality of life, and what we want to do is make sure Paragould is attractive on all fronts, so we are looking at that area to be a potential driver for economic development,” he said.

The project has not been officially announced yet, as the city is working to get the best price possible before making a solid commitment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.