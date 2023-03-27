Rolla, Mo. man indicted and arrested for transporting minors for sexual activity

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla man was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment for transporting minors with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution or criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Scott Michael Arnold-Micke was indicted by a grand jury on March 22 because from spring 2018 through fall 2020, Arnold-Micke transported an 11-year-old in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent to have them engage in criminal sexual activity.

Arnold-Micke was arrested on March 24 at his business, Peace of Mind clothing & smoke shop, located at 701 North Pine Street, Rolla. Law enforcement found Arnold-Micke was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Court documents show Arnold-Micke had sexually assaulted at least six other minors during that timeframe. According to court documents, he traveled to other states where some of the sexual assaults took place. Those states include Illinois, Michigan, Hawaii, Nevada, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas.

He would engage in sexual acts with minors as young as 11 years old. In one instance, a minor had their teeth knocked out by Arnold-Micke because they refused to engage in sex. The minor sought medical treatment in Hawaii.

According to the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Missouri, Arnold-Micke appeared in court Friday after his arrest and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The charge of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Any other potential victims are asked to contact the FBI in St. Louis at 314-589-2500 or call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 and ask for a detective.

