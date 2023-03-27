Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rolla, Mo. man indicted and arrested for transporting minors for sexual activity

Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Chris Six
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla man was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment for transporting minors with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution or criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Scott Michael Arnold-Micke was indicted by a grand jury on March 22 because from spring 2018 through fall 2020, Arnold-Micke transported an 11-year-old in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent to have them engage in criminal sexual activity.

Arnold-Micke was arrested on March 24 at his business, Peace of Mind clothing & smoke shop, located at 701 North Pine Street, Rolla. Law enforcement found Arnold-Micke was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Court documents show Arnold-Micke had sexually assaulted at least six other minors during that timeframe. According to court documents, he traveled to other states where some of the sexual assaults took place. Those states include Illinois, Michigan, Hawaii, Nevada, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas.

He would engage in sexual acts with minors as young as 11 years old. In one instance, a minor had their teeth knocked out by Arnold-Micke because they refused to engage in sex. The minor sought medical treatment in Hawaii.

According to the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Missouri, Arnold-Micke appeared in court Friday after his arrest and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The charge of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Any other potential victims are asked to contact the FBI in St. Louis at 314-589-2500 or call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 and ask for a detective.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday evening chase sends suspect to hospital
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
An 83-year-old man died after police said his pickup truck hit a tree.
Elderly man killed in one-vehicle crash
Highways closed due to flooding
With the community’s help, a homeless veteran now has a place to call home.
Community raises money to buy homeless veteran a home

Latest News

Girls get to take home an Easter dress in their size with a matching hairbow, and boys receive...
Women providing Easter clothes for NEA schoolchildren
A women’s church group is on a mission to make sure less fortunate children around Northeast...
Women providing Easter clothes for NEA schoolchildren
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Highways closed due to flooding
Poplar Bluff Middle School student Anna Bell has qualified for the Masters Drive, Chip and Putt...
Poplar Bluff Middle School student qualifies for Masters Golf event