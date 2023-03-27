Energy Alert
Gov. Sanders announces $400M+ criminal justice plan

FILE - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., speaks while delivering the Republican response to...
FILE - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., speaks while delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Al Drago | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – On Monday, March 27, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a plan for prison reform, which includes over $400 million going toward prison expansion and harsher punishment for violent offenders.

According to content partner KARK, the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package would fund a new 3,000-bed prison, which would cost $31 million per year to operate and is projected to come to reality in January 2025.

The bill will also put $20 million toward bringing more people into the law enforcement field, and another $5 million will pay local police overtime.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

Senate bill to create scholarship for potential Arkansas veterinarians
Senate Bill 476 would create a fund in the Arkansas Department of Agriculture that would pay...
