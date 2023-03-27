Energy Alert
LIVE: 3 students, 3 adults, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say

LIVE FEED, MAY BE GRAPHIC LANGUAGE/CONTENT - Police responded to a shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville. (WSMV, Local News Live)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and two adults were confirmed dead in the shooting by Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The shooter is also dead.

A police spokesperson confirmed during a press conference that an additional adult died at the school.

Police said the shooter was a “female” who appears to be in her teens.

She was fatally shot by police by 10:27 a.m. Authorities said she entered the school through a side entrance and was armed with two assault-type rifles and a pistol.

The shooting took place at a lobby-type area at the school.

Authorities said there are no other shooting victims.

All three children had gunshot wounds, officials said. The students were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars. They walked to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

The school has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years, has 33 teachers, and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

